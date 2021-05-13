Virginia leader appointed U.S. deputy agriculture secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Petersburg native Jewel Bronaugh to be the nation's deputy secretary of agriculture.
Dr. Bronaugh will be the first African American woman to hold this position at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She has served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services since May 2018.
Previously, Bronaugh served as the commonwealth's state executive director for the USDA's Farm Service Agency.
Before her stint at FSA, Bronaugh was dean of the College of Agriculture at Virginia State University.
“Dr. Bronaugh has done exceptional work for the commonwealth, and we have no doubt that she will continue to do so at the federal level," U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in reaction to Bronaugh's Senate confirmation. "We look forward to working with her and USDA as we address our country’s agricultural, nutritional, and infrastructure needs.”
Kaine presided over the Senate session Thursday when members voted to confirm her.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressed gratitude for the Senate's decision.
“Dr. Bronaugh’s confirmation is historic, as she will serve as the first Black woman and woman of color to serve as deputy secretary," Vilsack said in a statement. "Dr. Bronaugh has a long, distinguished career as an educator and champion for farmers and rural communities."
As Virginia's agriculture commissioner, she expanded opportunities for small and mid-size farmers and ranchers to gain infrastructure and processing capabilities, and developed strategies to meet environmental and Chesapeake Bay water-quality goals, the USDA secretary said.
As dean at Virginia State University, Bronaugh inspired many first-generation college students from rural communities to become outstanding leaders, Vilsack said.
"That is understandable, considering her positive, uplifting nature," he said. "She speaks respectfully of producers and rural Americans, and believes that as a public servant, her job is to find a way to help those who need it. I look forward to working with Dr. Bronaugh to ensure USDA lives up to its calling as the People’s Department, to be a Department that serves all people equally and fairly.”
Bronaugh was appointed her state's 16th agriculture commissioner by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018.
In spring 2019, Dr. Bronaugh launched the Virginia Farmer Stress Task Force to raise awareness and coordinate resources to address farmers' stress and mental health challenges. In the fall of 2020, she helped establish the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund and Program, the first statewide program of its kind to address that issue in historically marginalized communities.
At VSU, she oversaw research, academic and Virginia Cooperative Extension programs. Before that, she was associate administrator for Extension programs and a 4-H extension specialist.
Bronaugh received her doctorate in career and technical education from Virginia Tech.
She is passionate about advancing youth leaders in agriculture, Vilsack's office said.
The Petersburg native is married to Cleavon Bronaugh, a retired U.S. Army veteran. The couple has four adult children.
