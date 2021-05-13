Virginia leader appointed U.S. deputy agriculture secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Petersburg native Jewel Bronaugh to be the nation's deputy secretary of agriculture.

Dr. Bronaugh will be the first African American woman to hold this position at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She has served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services since May 2018.

Previously, Bronaugh served as the commonwealth's state executive director for the USDA's Farm Service Agency.

Before her stint at FSA, Bronaugh was dean of the College of Agriculture at Virginia State University.

“Dr. Bronaugh has done exceptional work for the commonwealth, and we have no doubt that she will continue to do so at the federal level," U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in reaction to Bronaugh's Senate confirmation. "We look forward to working with her and USDA as we address our country’s agricultural, nutritional, and infrastructure needs.”

Kaine presided over the Senate session Thursday when members voted to confirm her.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressed gratitude for the Senate's decision.

