Virginia now offering contractor's applications and exams in Spanish

The Virginia Dept. of Professional and Occupational Regulation has taken steps to break down barriers and build opportunity for Virginia’s growing Hispanic and Latino workforce, according to a release this week from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In the last six months, the executive branch agency has expeditiously worked to translate contractor’s application instructions and exams into Spanish, Youngkin’s release stated. Applications for all contractors and tradesman now include instructions in Spanish as well as English.

In addition, effective Oct. 1, the Board for Contractors is offering business and law, tradesman and eight specialty license exams with its vendor PSI in Spanish.

“This is a big step towards addressing a critical need and creating opportunities for Spanish speaking Virginian’s to enter the workforce and start their own business,” said Youngkin. “DPOR’s efforts will better serve the Hispanic and Latino community, which represents a large, diverse and vital part of the Commonwealth.”

Spanish is the second most-common language in the United States and the number of Hispanic workers contributing to Virginia’s economy is steadily growing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Hispanic workers in the labor force has grown from nearly 11 million in 1990 to 29 million in 2020.

Hispanics are projected to account for 78% of net new workers between 2020 and 2030, the governors release stated.

“Providing exams and other essential documents in Spanish will help fill high-demand building and construction jobs,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This is also a great example of our responsiveness to industry as well as the Hispanic and Latino community, who have been bringing this need to my attention as I have traveled across the state.”

The state agency plays an important role in ensuring a vibrant and competent workforce, DPOR Director Demetrios Melis said in the release.

“Offering application assistance and exams in Spanish is just one of many efforts underway to improve the citizen-experience and find solutions to the challenges Virginia’s workforce is facing,” he said.

DPOR hopes to expand its application and exam assistance to include other languages. The agency currently has the ability to offer interpreting services in over 300 languages to in-person and call center customers. There’s no separate number to call, customers can simply request assistance in their language of preference from a customer service specialist, according to the governor’s release. DPOR oversees 18 regulatory boards and program, issuing professional licenses, certificates and registration.