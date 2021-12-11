Virginians invited to Spanberger town hall Monday

On Monday night, Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on issues facing Central Virginia’s families, seniors and economy. She will also discuss benefits, focused on Central Virginia, of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last month.

During the live, interactive event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., Spanberger will take questions directly from Central Virginia residents.

The 7th Congressional District representative will also share updates on the infrastructure law, her work on behalf of her district, and Central Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Across Central Virginia, I know many of our neighbors have concerns about our region’s economic recovery, the health of their loved ones, or the opportunities available for the next generation,” she said in a statement. “Ahead of the holidays, I am looking forward to this opportunity to connect with more Central Virginians about these topics, answer questions directly from the people I serve, and share a few of my thoughts about recent events on Capitol Hill.”