Volunteers remove wreaths at Culpeper National Cemetery

Every December, the Culpeper branch of Wreaths Across America decorates the graves of thousands of fallen heroes at Culpeper National Cemetery.

The wreaths remain on the graves for approximately one month, honoring those heroes through the holiday season and into the new year.

When it comes time to remove the wreaths, however, Culpeper WAA relies on assistance from a different set of heroes—volunteers from the Culpeper community.

Those volunteers came together on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15, braving temperatures that hovered around 20 degrees to execute WAA’s #WreathsOut initiative.

“I try to come out and help remove the wreaths every year,” Culpeper resident Michael Weakley said. “I feel like it’s the least I can do to give back to the community and those who are memorialized here.”

Weakley was just one of many volunteers who braved the bitter cold to ensure the more than 6,000 wreaths that were put out on Dec. 18 were taken up. And the reason he gave for offering his services was a common one among the volunteers.

“My wife’s grandfather is buried here, so there’s that connection,” Brandy Station resident Don Riley said. “But we’d be out here even if that wasn’t the case. I served in the Army, and I believe in giving my time to honor others who served.”

Volunteers began arriving at the cemetery just before 8 a.m. They used everything from rakes to broom handles to wooden poles to scoop up the wreaths.

The wreaths were loaded into a pair of roll-off dumpsters, which were donated by Billy Wise of Poorville Roll-Off in Reva.

“Wreaths Across America Culpeper National Cemetery is very thankful for Billy and Poorville Roll-Off and his continued support,” Culpeper WAA said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Thank you again Billy Wise and Poorville Roll-Off for all you do to help us continue our mission and honor our fallen Heroes.”

“It was very convenient having those [roll-offs] there to load the wreaths into,” Culpeper resident Kara Kunkel said. “It certainly made the process of wreath removal and clean up a lot easier, especially considering how cold it was.”

“Thank you to all the volunteers that braved the below freezing temps to help us retire the wreaths,” Culpeper WAA said in a separate statement on its Facebook late Saturday morning.

Culpeper WAA released a follow-up statement Sunday regarding the 2021 campaign and looking ahead to 2022. It read: “Thank You for playing a part. Thank You to the Sponsorship/Fundraising Groups that helped support Wreaths Across America Culpeper National Cemetery 2021. We couldn’t have had the number of wreaths sponsored without your help and support. Most are already in full swing gathering sponsors for 2022.”

