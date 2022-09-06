Volunteers sought to clean Culpeper National Cemetery's historic section

Culpeper National Cemetery will partner Friday with the Carry the Load Foundation to tidy up the U.S. graveyard’s historic section.

Area residents are invited to take part in the annual Day of Service and help clean the headstones of veterans and their family members, cemetery director Jason Hogan said Tuesday.

The cemetery will offer about 50 buckets and brushes for that purpose, but encourages the public to bring their own.

Volunteers are asked to arrive about 8:30 a.m. at 305 U.S. Avenue in downtown Culpeper. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will wrap up by about 1 p.m.