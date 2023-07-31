The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is pleased to announce the addition of a 1942 Waco UPF-7 biplane to its lineup of WWII-era aircraft coming Aug. 5-6 to Stafford Airport for “Wings and Wheels.”

The event is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days; the public can start with breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association chapter 1099 for a $10 donation.

Those who arrive early will get to see a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas powered turbine helicopter, land around 8:30 a.m. and a 1942 C-47 US Army twin-engine transport plane fly down the runway at 9:45 a.m. before landing and offering tours.

Parking and admission are free at the Stafford Airport, located at 95 Aviation Way in Fredericksburg, off exit 136 of Interstate 95.

The Capital Wing is excited to bring a 1942 Waco biplane to Stafford as it is one very classy airplane, according to a release. The two-passenger aircraft of the 1930s was built until 1942 and used by the U.S. Army Air Corps as a primary trainer in the Civilian Pilot Training Program during WWII.

The “Wheels” part of the event will be immediately adjacent to the “Wings” area on the airport grounds and includes a large car show organized by TM Auto Detailing and “Stangs and Fangs” Mustang Car Club.

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, a limited number of registered cars will have an opportunity to take photos of their vehicle in front of a Capital Wing warbird for a $25 donation to Capital Wing, the ”Cooking for Autism” charity and the Stafford Airport.

Warbird rides for one or two passengers can be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org and onsite, if available. Warbird rides will also be available in a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane and Piper L-4, both 1942 WWII aircraft. All aircraft will appear depending on weather, unscheduled maintenance or pilot availability.

There will be a variety of other attractions at the Stafford Airport “Wings and Wheels” event, including the U.S. Parachute Association, Experimental Aircraft Association chapter 1099, TM Detailing, Aeromasters R-C Club and the Civil Air Patrol. The Capital Wing PX (Post eXchange) will be onsite and selling a variety of military aviation-themed items. Food will be available from food trucks.

The mission of the Capital Wing, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew the WWII warbirds.

The Capital Wing is a nonprofit organization staffed entirely by volunteers. Contact them at CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.