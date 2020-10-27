Warbirds' flyover caps Charters of Freedom dedication

For folks on the ground, the sights and sounds lasted but a few minutes. Four World War II aircraft, one after the other, flew low over Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park as the town unveiled its Charters of Freedom Monument on Saturday.
First, the war’s largest single-engine bomber, a navy blue General Motors’ TBM Avenger, rumbled and roared above the Culpeper Minutemen and other dignitaries dedicating the new monument in the town park.
A little Stinson L-5 Sentinel aerial reconnaissance two-seater was next, followed by a silver Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder built in Hagerstown, Md., with a yellow Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane bringing up the rear. The vintage planes—flown and maintained by the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing—flew two passes, the Stearman ending each flyover with a long burst of white smoke just under 600 feet in altitude.
For people in the air, the experiences were more varied, depending on the fliers and their aircraft. Everyone got more flight time than bargained for, as the planes had to wait and circle Culpeper when the dedication’s speakers ran long with their remarks.
Pilot Peter Hague’s Avenger carried two distinguished passengers, World War II veteran Johnny Hunton and Vietnam veteran Nick Travis.
Hunton, 93, was a TBM gunner in the U.S. Navy. Having last flown in an Avenger 73 years ago, he tucked himself into the torpedo bomber’s co-pilot’s seat for the warbird ride over Culpeper’s county seat.
“It was great to be flying again, a fun reminder,” the Lynchburg resident said afterward of the flyover. “A little monotonous, flying in circles 25 times. But I didn’t mind.”
Hunton said he counted himself among the lucky TBM crew members. After training at San Diego’s naval station, he was about to see duty in the Pacific theater when the United States bombed Hiroshima and Nakasaki, forcing the Japanese to surrender.
But for President Truman’s decision to use the atomic bomb, Hunton—who served from 1944 to 1947—said his chances in combat wouldn’t have been good. Attacking Japanese warships at low altitude, TBM crews suffered heavy casualties from anticraft fire, he said.
After the war, the native of Boonville, Ind., moved to Washington, D.C. He married young at age 20 (he and his 18-year-old bride have now been married more than 70 years), studying physical education and athletics at the University of Maryland.
Hunton played pro baseball as an infielder in the New York Yankees farm system, and co-authored a book—”Grand Slam,” about baseball and the Christian life—with former Yankee Bobby Richardson.
From 1972 to 1989, he was a baseball coach at the University of South Carolina, and from 1991 to 1997 was head baseball coach at Liberty University.
He visited Culpeper with his nephew, Phil McLanahan of Manassas, who was inspired to join the Navy because of his uncle. McLanahan, who served two tours in Iraq, was in the Navy for 24 years and earned a degree in aeronautics and aviation from Liberty University. He is a Capital Wing member.
The Vietnam veteran, Nick Travis, said he was honored to be in the same aircraft with Hunton. “Hell, honored to be on the same airfield!” the Brooklyn native said.
“This has been on my bucket list for some time,” he said of his flight in the giant TBM’s turret seat.
Travis served in Vietnam with the Black Lions, 2nd Battalion of the Army’s 28th Infantry Regiment. The proud and storied unit suffered incredible casualties in 1967’s Battle of Ong Thanh, 50 miles north of Saigon. Travis came home with post-traumatic stress disorder, which haunts him still.
He came to the Capital Wing’s hangar at Culpeper Regional Airport with Embry, his service dog, and longtime friend Judy Shupp.
Travis, who plans to move to Culpeper, said adopting Embry had transformed his life. He had been having terrible problems on and off for years before he and Shupp, after combing the East Coast for a good service-dog program, found Paws4People and Paws4Vets, both based in Wilmington, N.C.
Embry, a gentle and alert golden retriever, was carefully trained by inmates at St. Marys Correctional Center in West Virginia. Travis bonded with Embry there, and spoke to St. Marys’ inmates.
Travis’ father had served time in prison, but wound up being a good dad who raised several children, he said.
Travis spoke to the inmates about his dad, telling them also they could look forward to such a future. “The warden told us nobody had ever talked to the prisoners like that, giving them such hope for the future,” Shupp recalled, clearly proud of her friend.
Next up in the flyover was the Stinson, flown by Capital Wing member Kevin Price, whose father was a helicopter combat pilot during the Vietnam War. His passenger was Leslie Rollag.
And behind Price’s two-seater flew the Fairchild, piloted by Capital Wing leader Rob Krieg. His plane’s precious cargo was Faith Krieg, 77, of Vienna, Ohio—his mom, making her first flight with her son, a retired Marine officer.
“The flight was a long time coming, and was the highlight of her visit to Virginia,” Rob Krieg said Tuesday. “We took part in the flyover for the dedication of the Minutemen Monument, so it was a good opportunity for me to show her how I’m involved with the Capital Wing and what we do to support our community.”
Fredericksburg-area pilot Lee Fox capped the flyover in his open-cockpit PT-17 Stearman biplane, decked out in U.S. Coast Guard colors and insignia.
Fox’s passenger was this reporter, who will testify: Culpeper County looks beautiful from the air, especially as autumn colors paint its fields and woods. And whatever ails you, a few minutes aloft in one of the wing’s vintage planes will make it better.
The Capital Wing will wrap up its 2020 Warbird Rides season at Shannon Airport near Fredericksburg this Saturday, Oct. 31, as part of the Shannon Harvest Festival. Sponsored by the Shannon Air Museum and the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame, the festival is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The wing’s pilots will offer rides in its Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air-controller aircraft and Boeing PT-17 Stearman primary trainer, starting at $89. Advance tickets can be purchased via the wing’s website, capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Tickets will also be sold onsite Saturday for any flight times still available.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
