Warbirds' flyover caps Charters of Freedom dedication

Travis’ father had served time in prison, but wound up being a good dad who raised several children, he said.

Travis spoke to the inmates about his dad, telling them also they could look forward to such a future. “The warden told us nobody had ever talked to the prisoners like that, giving them such hope for the future,” Shupp recalled, clearly proud of her friend.

Next up in the flyover was the Stinson, flown by Capital Wing member Kevin Price, whose father was a helicopter combat pilot during the Vietnam War. His passenger was Leslie Rollag.

And behind Price’s two-seater flew the Fairchild, piloted by Capital Wing leader Rob Krieg. His plane’s precious cargo was Faith Krieg, 77, of Vienna, Ohio—his mom, making her first flight with her son, a retired Marine officer.

“The flight was a long time coming, and was the highlight of her visit to Virginia,” Rob Krieg said Tuesday. “We took part in the flyover for the dedication of the Minutemen Monument, so it was a good opportunity for me to show her how I’m involved with the Capital Wing and what we do to support our community.”

Fredericksburg-area pilot Lee Fox capped the flyover in his open-cockpit PT-17 Stearman biplane, decked out in U.S. Coast Guard colors and insignia.