Warrenton native among next generation of U.S. Navy Aviation Warfighters

KINGSVILLE, Texas—A Warrenton native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

Lt. J.G. Reid Merriken, a 2015 Kettle Run High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I had a lot of friends that were in the U.S. Naval Academy," said Merriken. "I applied, got accepted and used that opportunity to pay for school.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Warrenton.

“Growing up in my hometown I learned competitiveness,” said Merriken. “You need to have a competitive approach about yourself to succeed both professionally and personally."

Merriken serves as a student pilot with Training Squadron 21, a strike jet training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

“I enjoy the people at this command because they are amazing,” said Merriken. "There is a tight-knit family atmosphere here, everyone looks out for one another."

The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Serving in the Navy means Merriken is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important because it shows a projection of power,” said Merriken. "We can go anywhere we want to around the world."

Merriken has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is getting selected for jet school,” said Merriken."It's an honor to be a part of our naval aviation tradition and history."

As Merriken and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. “Serving in the Navy is not only a career, but it's a way of life,” added Merriken.