Wawa could be coming to Culpeper

Famous for its hoagies, a Wawa convenience store and gas station is being proposed in the Town of Culpeper.

Paramount Realty, a national developer, has submitted plans for a 6,049-square-feet store on an acre of green field at the corner of Brandy Road and Ira Hoffman Lane.

The Wawa would sit next to Lidl and share parking with the grocery store, headquartered in Germany. The site proposed for the Wawa, zoned industrial, was formerly occupied by Swan’s small engine repair and lawnmower shop.

The Wawa proposes to build six gasoline service islands at the site under a 5,160-square-feet canopy.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission on Sept. 29 considered a revised site plan, submitted in August, for the project. The original site plan was submitted in April and set back with various suggested changes.

As of Tuesday, the Wawa was still under review by the Town’s Technical Review Committee, according to Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Hopewell.

The largest outstanding issues are the provision of parking as well as approval from DEQ for stormwater management on the site, he said. The proposal will return to the planning commission once all of the outstanding issues have been addressed, Hopwell said.

“At this time, we do not know yet when that will be, but we will be bringing it as soon as we are able,” he said.

The right-in entrance to the proposed Wawa would be the existing Lidl entrance along Brandy Road. The exit will be right-turn-only, from Ira Hoffman, in the busy commercial corridor.

The applicant has requested a shared parking agreement wherein 22 parking spaces would be provided on the Wawa site with an additional 34 spaces in the Lidl lot shared between the two parcels. As part of the request, the applicant completed a study demonstrating the Lidl site currently provides parking spaces in excess of its needs.

The Wawa project includes installation of sidewalks along its Brandy Road and Ira Hoffman Lane frontages—from the existing sidewalk on Brandy Road to the existing paved trail at the northern boundary of the site.

Joey Mizrahi with Paramount Realty is listed on the applicant on the project application as Culpeper 15 Developers, LLC, based in Lakewood, N.J.

Headquartered in Wawa, Pa., the company began in 1803 as iron foundry in New Jersey, according to wawa.com and switched to the dairy business.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964.

Today, it is a chain of more than 950 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The Wawa built-to-order hoagies are said to set them apart from other convenience stores. The chain sells more than 125 million sub sandwiches per year, according to a 2019 article in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wawa is a Native American word for the Canada Goose found in the Delaware Valley over 100 years ago, according to the web site.