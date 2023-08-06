A well-known Culpeper native, committed to forging connections while feeding hungry souls, recently took over as volunteer leader for the flagship outreach program at historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Faith Dickerson is the new director of the Culpeper Food Closet, a vital ministry in the heart of downtown that, in the first three months of this year, provided more than 45,000 meals.

“We are on track to pack over 200,000 meals this year with 60 volunteers,” Dickerson said in an email. “It takes $800 per day to keep the food flowing to our neighbors in need and from any monetary donations, 96 cents goes to food packed to go on Culpeper tables.”

The Culpeper Food Closet, since its founding in 1984, provides food and personal care items to Culpeper County families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations are received from local businesses, organizations and churches, enough for over 3,500 meals weekly.

Dickerson is known in Culpeper as the daughter of the late Gordon Dickerson (1921-2013), who ran the Corner Shelf Book Store for more than 40 years. Faith was by his side for many years after graduating from Culpeper County High School.

Gordon Dickerson also worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and was there when they built the Culpeper installation in the side of Mount Pony, complete with Cold War era bunkers. He thrilled listeners with his stories about those days and modeled community service for his daughter, volunteering at the Culpeper Food Closet.

Faith Dickerson grew up at St. Stephen’s, was confirmed in the church and in the junior choir, according to a recent article by Lynn Gore in the church newsletter.

Dickerson is a life-long Episcopalian with a deep faith, part of Lectio Divina and a daughter-at-large, attending meetings with the order of St. Monica at St. Stephen’s. Several years ago, around the time of the pandemic, she started volunteering at The Food Closet. Dickerson filled shifts for some of the older volunteers who could not work at that time, according to the newsletter.

“She started as a food giver, and at that time began taking Spanish lessons online. She is now fluent enough to work with Hispanic clients.”

The average client receives food from the ministry twice a month — three days’ worth of food each time. Many clients seeking help are experiencing a change, such as job loss, injury or other life-altering events.

“As a stop-gap, we are able to provide assistance to help get them back on their feet in a judgement free environment,” the newsletter stated.

Dickerson’s ongoing theme is “Making Connections.” Her favorite quote is from Renee Brown, “Connection is the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued.”

She said she wants to erase any stigma toward people coming to the Food Closet.

“We are here to serve them. We are going to respect them. That is in the forefront of our minds. We are acting as the hands and feet of Christ to those we serve in the Culpeper community.”

The staff is all volunteers, and all monetary donations go to provide for the community. The Food Closet has six work shifts a week and a team of about 50 consistent volunteers that come regularly in addition to others that help fill in the gaps with their time, according to the newsletter.

When Billy Green retired as the Food Closet treasurer last August, Dickerson took over. Prior to that, she had done treasury work for several nonprofits in community: Salem Education Foundation, Boy Scouts, Culpeper Robotics and the American Heart Association.

Dickerson said she was humbled by Friar Trent Moore and the Vestry’s belief in her to lead the Food Closet.

“I am happy to report that in an effort to make our flagship outreach program bigger, better and more sustainable, I have asked Faith Dickerson to become the Director of the Culpeper Food Closet,” Moore wrote in the newsletter.

“Faith grew up during, and fondly remembers, the origins of our food closet. She has served this ministry in several different capacities … and knows the ins and outs well. She brings much leadership and experience to this new role.”

Culpeper Food Closet acts as a hub, providing food way beyond its walls out in the community, Dickerson said.

“Beyond packing food six times per week, we are now gearing up for Buy-a-Bird, where we hope to pack full Thanksgiving meals for 625 families and need $28,000 for that project's budget,” she said.

Culpeper Food Closet provides an important service to many families and the need is growing each week, especially since SNAP benefits were cut back to pre-pandemic values in March, Dickerson said. She is excited to use her skills in fighting food insecurity as she has seen what happens to children unsure of the origin of their next meal.

In looking to the future, the new food closet director explained they were in a bit of a holding pattern through COVID, but are now able to step forward with new ideas.

One of the first initiatives was working with the Culpeper Madison Rappahannock Farm Show to see if companies that purchased a steer or swine would donate it to the Food Closet. Billy Green coordinated that effort at the July event, and they received four swine.

Dickerson plans to step forward with pursuing grants, the newsletter stated. By the end of June, the Food Closet had been awarded $28,000 from five different sources. Ongoing plans include growing the volunteer base for food givers and people on the procurement team.

The immediate focus is on consistency in providing proteins. Dickerson also has the seed of an idea about making clean water available. She wants to figure out some way to provide families with gallons of filtered water to encourage water drinking, according to the article. For this, and to get more ideas, Dickerson intends to visit other food pantries and learn from them.

Once someone is placed as treasurer, Dickerson plans to spend more time out in the community telling the Food Closet’s story.

“It’s time to not hide our story under the basket any longer."

Drop off nonperishable food, personal care items and monetary donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or visit ststephensculpeper.net.