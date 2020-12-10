'We are truly blessed': Stafford mom delivers 500th baby born at Culpeper Medical Center in 2020

Delighted by her newborn son, Velasquez expressed gratitude for his safe arrival.

“We are truly blessed to have this new blessing, especially during a time like this, and we hope that all the other babies born here in the last couple of days are healthy and now at home,” she said. “There have been tons of babies born here in the past couple days—all these families here are important. The nurses and doctors have been very busy.”

Nationally, many women have been deciding not to have children now because of the viral pandemic, press reports say.

Kim Conquest, the communications director at Novant Health UVA Health System, ascribed this year’s bump in births at Culpeper Medical Center to how the hospital has been marketing the growth in its women’s services in the community.

“We wouldn’t attribute any growth to date from the pandemic, but we do expect to see a ‘baby boom’ over the next few months!” Conquest said.

In the full calendar year of 2019, 492 children were born at the hospital, she said. As of Dec. 9, with weeks left to go in 2020, 504 had been born at Culpeper Medical Center.

The previous record was set in 2007, when the hospital saw 526 births.