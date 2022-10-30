'We do this for you'—17th Annual Pamper Me Pink an oasis for breast cancer support

A free celebration of relaxation for survivors and a forum for breast cancer education, Pamper Me Pink returned in-person, with enthusiasm, Oct. 25 to Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

More than 350 people—many wearing shades of pink for awareness—attended the 17th Annual evening affair sponsored by Pepperberries and UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. It was held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic.

Attendees, with help from 35 volunteers, were treated after work on a Tuesday evening to pampering, massages and hand wax, along with access to information, entertainment, sweets and treats, prizes, giveaways and tasty nibbles catered by the hospital kitchen.

Dr. Ali Mahjoub, an oncologist with UVA Health Cancer Care, spoke on the stage about breast cancer health, and there were survivor stories from a diverse panel. Culpeper resident John Rutherford is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and was among the featured panelists.

He was diagnosed last October and had surgery in May.

“I thought it was a bruise—at first,” Rutherford said in an interview as he arrived at Pamper Me Pink. “There’s cancer in my family.”

Before learning he had breast cancer, Rutherford said he was aware it did not only impact females. He underwent treatment at UVA Cancer Care in Culpeper, under the eye of Dr. Mahjoub.

“Chemo sucked,” Rutherford said. “Everything else was fine…My final infusion is Jan. 28.”

The local man continued to work at his job as a tow company dispatcher while in treatment and leaned on his loved ones to get through it.

“My family helped me out quite a bit,” Rutherford said. “Other than that—tough it out.”

His mother, Sharon, attended Pamper Me Pink with her son.

“It was quite a shock,” she said of learning he had breast cancer. “For a male to have it, is really rare.”

As a family, “Whatever comes along, we deal with it,” Sharon Rutherford added.

She appreciated her son being willing to get up on stage and share his experience. “It might help other people,” she said. “Men tend to hold back and not get the treatment they need.”

Inside Pamper Me Pink, Joyce Sites-Baez, an outreach worker at Free Clinic of Culpeper, was among those providing life-saving information.

“[The Free Clinic] is sometimes the first time they have seen a doctor,” she said.

The clinic refers patients to the hospital for any cancer care they might need and can also connect them to breast navigation resources available through the health system, said Sites-Baez, her hair dyed pink.

She also has a family connection. “My mother died from breast cancer and her two sisters are survivors.”

Pamper Me Pink attendee Laura Campbell is a 25-year breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed a hand massage from Shelly Banks while sharing her story.

Campbell said the cancer was in her right breast. “I felt something like the size of a pea,” she said.

A standard mammogram at the time did not detect the cancer, she said, due to the density of her breasts. Some studies have suggested 3D mammography might be particularly helpful in women with dense breasts, according to the American Cancer Society.

At age 49, Campbell was diagnosed with breast cancer. By that time, her bra was painfully rubbing against her skin and the tumor was the size of a golf ball. It was removed and she has been cancer-free since.

“Be proactive,” Campbell encouraged for prevention. “Check your breasts, notice the symptoms and seek out medical care.”

Standing out in the crowd, sisters Jessica and Katie Sylvia, of Culpeper, again donned their bright, fluorescent pink wigs for Pamper Me Pink.

They’ve been coming to the program for years and missed it when the event wasn’t held in-person during COVID.

“How can cancer not touch you?” Katie Sylvia said. “Everyone has a story.”

She stressed the importance of annual mammograms.

“The imaging center is life-saving,” Sylvia said, urging everyone to, “realize how important this is.”

Pamper Me Pink founder Sharon Clark, owner of Pepperberries boutique on East Davis Street, greeted visitors at the door. Outside, attendees signed their names and wrote encouraging messages on a Culpeper Police vehicle wrapped in pink for the cause.

“We had a line down the sidewalk,” Clark said of those who showed up early.

The sisters in pink wigs were first on line, of course. They arrived at 11 a.m. for the 5 p.m. event and won a prize from Pepperberries for their dedication.

“Clearly, they are our boob cheerleaders,” Clark said from the stage. “My heart is warm and happy,” she said outside as the event opened.

On stage, Clark said they are glad to be back in-person after two years virtual. She added they were also happy to have UVA Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Staton there with them for the first time.

Since forming, Pamper Me Pink has been able to provide over 700 mammograms for those who cannot afford them, in partnership with the local hospital and imaging center, Clark said. The fund currently has $60,000 in it and can always use more donations, Clark said.

“We could not be more proud of the work done on a daily basis,” Staton said, of the UVA Health Culpeper Outpatient Imaging Center that opened on South Main Street two years ago.

Clark said she was privileged to meet one of the women who used the Pamper Me Pink fund to get her mammogram.

“It gave me goosebumps,” she said. “We do this for you.”

Erin Acosta, practice administrator at the Outpatient Imaging Center, transferred from her 15-year position with the health system in northern Virginia to run the Culpeper facility.

The 15-year Culpeper resident said on stage it was her first Pamper Me Pink. Acosta said she was enjoying every minute of it.

“So many of you showed up tonight because you have friends, family affected by this nasty word, cancer,” she said. “My mom is battling cancer. The cancer center has taken her in with open arms…We are hopeful,” Acosta said, emotional.

For the first time, she is also running the ‘Best for Breast’ bra auction through the imaging center in support of Pamper Me Pink. Featuring some 30 uniquely decorated bra-themed “packages” donated by local businesses, people and groups, the auction at Culpeper Outpatient Imaging on Facebook aims to raise $3,000 for the cause. Bidding closed Saturday.