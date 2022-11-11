WEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch in effect until 3 p.m., flooding possible overnight

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. as Tropical Depression Nicole makes it way up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind.

Included in the National Weather Service tornado watch issued early Friday are Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper, Northern Fauquier, Southern Fauquier, Western Loudoun, Eastern Loudoun, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson and Hardy.

Isolated to scattered instances of flooding are possible through tonight in these areas, according to the watch.

Gusty winds may result in isolated wind damage this afternoon and tonight, mainly above 3000 feet elevation, the National Weather Service said.

In addition, freezing temperatures are likely Sunday night where the growing season remains active.