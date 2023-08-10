The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…