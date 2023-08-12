The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…