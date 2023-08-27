The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.