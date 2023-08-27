The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
