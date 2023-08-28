It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.