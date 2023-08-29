The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.