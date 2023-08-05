The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…