The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
