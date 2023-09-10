The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heat breaks and some needed rain is expected for Friday and the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
One more day into the 90s for most, then cooling clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the mix this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Su…