Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…