Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heat breaks and some needed rain is expected for Friday and the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
One more day into the 90s for most, then cooling clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the mix this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Su…
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…