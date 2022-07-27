Weekend speakers, tours to spotlight Battle of Cedar Mountain anniversary

In the build-up to the Battle of Cedar Mountain’s 160th anniversary, the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host pre-anniversary events July 28-30 featuring a seminar with expert speakers and historians, special tours, a keynote address and supper.

Pulitzer Prize-nominated author & historian Jeffry D. Wert will present “Stonewall is with you!”—a look at Stonewall Jackson’s role at Cedar Mountain, his last independent command. Wert’s keynote address, with dinner, will be held Friday night at Luigi’s restaurant in the town of Culpeper.

Walking tours will explore downtown Culpeper and the battlefield.

Another tour, by bus, will follow the Confederate approach to the battlefield.

Seminar presentations at Pepper’s Grill at Best Western will delve into Civil War portrait photography, the state of the medical field in 1862, the experience of the 10th Maine and 46th Pennsylvania regiments at Cedar Mountain, and Confederate artillery.

One presentation will examine the Rapidan Front, a special area in Culpeper and Orange counties that is the focus of an American Battlefield Protection Program grant awarded to Friends of Cedar Mountain in 2020.

See the schedule and registration details at friendsofcedarmountain.org.

During the Battle of Cedar Mountain in Culpeper County on Aug. 9, 1862, Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.