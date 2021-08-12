What Germanna learned during the pandemic

Many students, it turns out, like the convenience and flexibility of online education.
That’s what officials at Germanna Community College say they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Germanna is preparing for students to return Aug. 23 to face-to-face classes for the first time in more than a year.
The college, which serves seven Central Virginia counties and the city of Fredericksburg, is bucking national and state trends that saw college enrollment drop during the coronavirus crisis.
Committing early on to high-quality online instruction made the difference, college officials say.
In March 2020, Germanna President Janet Gullickson decided to make classes go almost completely online, while other U.S. colleges were torn.
The move seemed risky to some, college spokesman Mike Zitz said Thursday afternoon. But it worked, he said.
“We’ve been successfully teaching and serving students online for a decade,” Dr. Gullickson said in a statement Thursday. “When the pandemic began to take hold, we made the decision to go almost completely online early and that removed the uncertainty that hurt enrollment at some colleges. We had some local students who had been accepted to universities instead take classes online with us, stay home and save money, and then transfer the credits. Our faculty and staff responded to the challenge with great dedication and innovation.
“We saw nearly a 30 percent increase in enrollment in the summer of 2020 and, while no one could expect things to continue at that pace, we’ve continued to do quite well,” she added.
In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic began to take hold, Germanna’s headcount for degree-seeking students climbed 6 percent over 2019.
In the summer of 2020, enrollment soared 29 percent higher than the season before.
Last fall, Germanna enrollment climbed 6 percent over fall of 2019.
This summer, enrollment dipped 6 percent.
Officials say it is too soon for them to cite numbers about the fall 2021 semester, but enrollment appears to be on a slightly upward trajectory.
“What we’ve seen,” Gullickson said, “has convinced us that the flexibility of online learning is an option that is not only attractive to many students but helps families. This option will not only remain popular but will make higher education more accessible and affordable nationally. As we return to face-to-face instruction, we are not going to put the online option on the back burner. We’re going to continue to be an innovator.”
Across the nation, community-college enrollment was down 9.5 percent last spring—about 476,000 fewer students than in spring 2020, according to data released by the National Student Clearinghouse last month.
The veteran educator said Germanna has heard what its students want and will continue listening to them.
Many Germanna students work and some have families, so the option of taking online classes in real time or asynchronously, meaning recorded on the cloud, is appealing to them, Gullickson said.
Seeing enrollment climb at Germanna during the COVID pandemic is mighty unusual, given the national numbers for America’s community colleges, she said.
Nationally, 25 percent of last year’s high school graduates postponed college plans due to economic uncertainty related to the pandemic, a recent survey by Junior Achievement found.
Usually, community colleges see enrollment spike during tough economic times as people who are laid off try to reinvent themselves. But during the pandemic, U.S. community colleges have seen a 10 percent drop in enrollment, according to the Community College Research Center.
Gullickson said she hopes that by serving students well during the pandemic, Germanna has set the stage for its communities to do well going forward.
Germanna has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training. The college serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.
540/825-0773