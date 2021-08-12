What Germanna learned during the pandemic

“We saw nearly a 30 percent increase in enrollment in the summer of 2020 and, while no one could expect things to continue at that pace, we’ve continued to do quite well,” she added.

In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic began to take hold, Germanna’s headcount for degree-seeking students climbed 6 percent over 2019.

In the summer of 2020, enrollment soared 29 percent higher than the season before.

Last fall, Germanna enrollment climbed 6 percent over fall of 2019.

This summer, enrollment dipped 6 percent.

Officials say it is too soon for them to cite numbers about the fall 2021 semester, but enrollment appears to be on a slightly upward trajectory.

“What we’ve seen,” Gullickson said, “has convinced us that the flexibility of online learning is an option that is not only attractive to many students but helps families. This option will not only remain popular but will make higher education more accessible and affordable nationally. As we return to face-to-face instruction, we are not going to put the online option on the back burner. We’re going to continue to be an innovator.”