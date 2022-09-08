When the queen visited Jamestown, her second time around

Editor's Note: When Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia's Jamestown Island in May 2007, reprising her 1957 visit to Jamestown with Prince Philip, Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Allison Brophy Champion was there.

Today, she recalls:

“Seeing the queen at the setting of the nation’s earliest English colony forever imprinted the magnitude of grace and decorum exhibited by the royal lady. She disregarded the dust and natural elements to seek out small connections with the throngs who came to see her. A smile here, a wave there, all in hose and high heels, never a cross look or a bead of sweat on her head. It was a thrill to almost be able to reach out and touch the queen as she passed on her way to the next stop, all business, ever focused on the duty at hand, a return to her friends in America.”

Here is Champion's original story:

WILLIAMSBURG—Hundreds of adoring spectators stood for more than three hours Friday morning to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II as she walked a path near the original English settlement at Jamestown, established 400 years ago May 14.

The queen arrived, bright-eyed and smiling, before the attentive crowd at 10:24 a.m., wearing a turquoise skirt suit and hat and black pumps.

She walked at a medium pace alongside Vice President Dick Cheney and stopped several times to accept flowers from children, of which there many in the smaller-than-expected crowd.

The queen's visit Friday to Jamestown marked the 50th anniversary of her last visit, when she was 31 and just five years on the throne.

Ruth Sheffield, 60, of nearby Surry remembered it well.

"What I remember is how excited my mother was, 'course I was too," she said. "She and Prince Philip were in an open carriage and we stood in line forever just like my granddaughter and I did yesterday."

On Thursday, the queen and Prince Philip rode through Williamsburg like they did in 1957, and Sheffield was there both times. This time, however, she brought her 10-year-old granddaughter, Megan Seymour, who's the same age as her grandmother was during that first carriage ride.

For both, the moment together was significant, "once in a lifetime," and worth the wait.

"We stood for six hours," said Megan, a fourth-grader at Surry Elementary School. "But the queen's really pretty. She was wearing a pink hat with a ribbon around it and a pink skirt with a jacket to go with it.

"She was wearing a flower right here," she went on, motioning toward her chest, "and white gloves. "She waved like this," said Megan, rotating her hand in a cupped position.

Sheffield, who works for a credit union, had no qualms about taking her granddaughter out of school two days so she could see the queen.

"She's regal," Sheffield said. "She's an icon. There's no way on earth I wouldn't be here."

Many onlookers felt the same, and viewed the experience as something worth bragging about.

"It ain't very often you get to say you saw the queen," said Gary Stuart of Suffolk, who took the day off work for a glance at royalty.

His wife, Terry Stuart, a Coca-Cola employee, put her request in for the day off well in advance. She had to - she had to see the queen.

"I doubt we'll ever get to England, so she's coming over here and it's just a once-in-a-lifetime thing," she said.

It also was an educational thing for a group of students and teachers from Rivermont School in Hampton.

"Coming here today is a cultural experience," said Jenny James, 26, a middle-school teacher. "You cross over. You learn about England and Virginia and all of Europe that you never get to see. It's coming here."

Student Edwin Lovett was more focused on the queen now than the history.

"She's a big role model for me and that she would come to the United States and see us means a lot," said the 13-year-old seventh-grader at Rivermont.

Lovett added, turning silly, "I always wanted to be a king so I could wear big hats."

Jackie Bell, a mental-health counselor from Hampton, looked beyond the fashion.

"I was real impressed to see that she was going to realize one of her lifetime dreams. She's going to Kentucky Derby," she said of the queen's visit to the races Saturday. "She's fulfilling her dream too. In a way, we are all fulfilling a dream right now."

It was the dream of those first 103 English settlers to establish a free government in the new world. At the same time, the day's official ceremony acknowledged the other two cultures that came together at Jamestown - Native Americans and Africans.

A voice through the woods told of slave "labor that made my fields lush with fruit," and how "all my people" created a new culture of self-reliance and self-government.

"They demanded liberty, or at least for some."

Later, Sandra Day O'Connor, retired Supreme Court Justice, recalled a more recent incident of inequality, though saying things have changed in the U.S. since the queen's last visit to Jamestown.

"In 1957, it was also the year that the governor of the state of Arkansas attempted to prevent African American students from attending a public high school in Little Rock," she said.

Fortunately, that incident was a catalyst for change, O'Connor said.

The queen, who did not speak at the ceremony, ended her visit to Jamestown with another walk amidst the cordoned-off crowd with Gov. Tim Kaine by her side. She accepted more flowers before heading toward the James River.

Four cannon blasts went off around 11 a.m., and though a ceremonial act, it was deafening and managed to startle the crowd.

Security was intense at Jamestown Friday and it came in many forms - Secret Service, state police, local police, sharp shooters, and colonial guard holding spears.

More than anything, Friday at Jamestown was about catching that glimpse of royalty.

"Curiosity, I guess," said Bob Hunt, 73, of Williamsburg. "She just seems like a gracious lady."