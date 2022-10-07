White Horse Auto in Culpeper going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

White Horse Auto Wash in the town of Culpeper is going pink this weekend for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in honor of a special local lady who is also a breast-cancer survivor.

The car wash on James Madison Highway is hosting the event during business hours, starting Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, to celebrate Alice Carrington, the cousin of a longtime customer.

The tunnel at White Horse Auto will have PINK soaps throughout and employees will be “Pinked Out,” spokesperson Karen Nalls Kerns said.

Proceeds from the day’s sales will benefit cancer research and services.

“Alice is VERY well loved by our community and I thought maybe you’d like to share this,” Kerns said in an email, attaching a flyer.

The local car wash selected Carrington as its Breast Cancer Awareness Month honoree after hearing her story from a loyal customer.

A White Horse employee asked about the customer’s breast cancer awareness tags and how they came to be.

“I have them in celebration of my cousin, Alice Carrington,” the customer wrote in a nomination to the car wash.

Carrington was first diagnosed with breast cancer more than 20 years ago. After having a mastectomy, chemo and radiation treatments, she has been blessed to be cancer-free since, her cousin wrote in the nomination.

“It is because of her pure determination, not to just to live, but to enjoy life to the fullest that keeps her going. We jokingly call her the Energizer Bunny! She never gives up. It is with loving help and care from her brother and sister that Alice is able to live at her sweet little home,” her cousin said.

Carrington enjoys going to church every Sunday, getting together with family as often as possible, gardening and decorating her house every Christmas for all of the neighbors to see.

In Ms. Alice’s honor, the Culpeper car wash will donate $5 of every ceramic coating or glaze service to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, a Dallas-based nonprofit.

Its mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.