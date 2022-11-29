 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winter Farmers Market opens Saturday down by Culpeper Depot

  • 0

A Winter Farmers Market opens this Saturday down by the Culpeper Depot.

The Downtown Farmers Market of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. is excited to return to the East Davis Street parking lot for the 2022 Winter Market. It will happen 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays leading up to Christmas—Dec. 3, 10 and 17. The colder weather market will feature live music and 13 favorite vendors in attendance, according to a CRI release.

Shop homemade jams, sauces, pasta, breads, dog treats, hard ciders, coffee, pies, cookies, eggs, beef, chicken, plants, bath products, candles and more.

Vendors will include Corvallis Farms, Double L Farm & Apiary, Gobbler Hill Farm, Great Harvest Bread Co., Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Loving Paws Big & Small, Mandi’s Dandies, One Twenty Seven Coffee, Son of a Bear Ciders, Sunshine Acres Farm, Three Springs Farm and Too Hot To Candle.

People are also reading…

See culpeperdowntown.com for more information.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senators weigh government role in railroad strike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert