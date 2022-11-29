Winter Farmers Market opens Saturday down by Culpeper Depot

A Winter Farmers Market opens this Saturday down by the Culpeper Depot.
The Downtown Farmers Market of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. is excited to return to the East Davis Street parking lot for the 2022 Winter Market. It will happen 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays leading up to Christmas—Dec. 3, 10 and 17. The colder weather market will feature live music and 13 favorite vendors in attendance, according to a CRI release.
Shop homemade jams, sauces, pasta, breads, dog treats, hard ciders, coffee, pies, cookies, eggs, beef, chicken, plants, bath products, candles and more.
Vendors will include Corvallis Farms, Double L Farm & Apiary, Gobbler Hill Farm, Great Harvest Bread Co., Green Barn Bakery, Jacked Up Foods, Loving Paws Big & Small, Mandi’s Dandies, One Twenty Seven Coffee, Son of a Bear Ciders, Sunshine Acres Farm, Three Springs Farm and Too Hot To Candle.
People are also reading…
See culpeperdowntown.com for more information.