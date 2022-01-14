Winter storm Izzy to bring 6-8 inches of snow to Culpeper region

In the Culpeper area, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning as an approaching weather system threatens to deposit 3 to 6 inches of snow, accompanied by high winds.

Forecasters expect winter storm Izzy will bring heavy snow and mixed precipitation, the National Weather Service’s Washington-Baltimore office said late Friday.

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible, as is ice of one- to two-tenths of an inch thick for the region from Albemarle County through Culpeper to western Loudoun County. Winds could gust up to 45 mph, the agency said.

Late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour, resulting in nearly impassable roads, it said. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

Across Central and Northern Virginia, the eastern panhandle of West Virginia and parts of north central Maryland, travel could be very difficult, with hazardous conditions affecting the Monday morning commute, the Weather Service said.

On Friday and Thursday, VDOT crews were busy pre-treating Interstates 95, 66 and 64 and other major highways across the region with a brine solution that will help melt precipitation as it begins.

VDOT said its crews will report to work Sunday morning to finish preparing for the storm.

Once precipitation starts falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. If snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways.

Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, starting with interstates and primary highways, then shift to secondary roads and neighborhoods once main roads are passable.

VDOT urges the public to complete preparations for the storm Friday and Saturday so motorists do not have to travel during the storm.

For those who must travel during winter weather, be prepared with essential items, including:

—Have at last a half tank of fuel in the vehicle

—Keep a blanket in the vehicle

--Keep winter clothing in the vehicle--a winter coat, heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat

—A snow shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter

—Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, ice scraper, phone charger and map (in case your phone battery goes dead)

—Nonperishable snacks and water

Drivers who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase their following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to learn about road conditions along their route, VDOT said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.