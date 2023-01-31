Winter weather forecasted for Wednesday morning

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will be on duty overnight as light snow, sleet and freezing rain are forecast for the area late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Rain is predicted to change to snow and a frozen mix through the morning commuting hours. Freezing rain can quickly make roads icy and slick and is extremely hazardous for all drivers, even in four-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles.

If travel is necessary, drivers should pay attention to local weather forecasts and road conditions and use extreme caution as road conditions may deteriorate quickly. Prior to travel, motorists can visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information.

In the Culpeper area, crews will be working overnight to spread salt and sand in order to improve traction and melt ice when frozen precipitation begins.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour customer service center at my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800/FOR-ROAD (367-7623).