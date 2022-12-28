Work halts on Carver stone façade restoration project in Culpeper

An old façade found to be lined with loose rubble recently stopped work on the name restoration project at historic George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper County.

Work will likely resume in the spring when proper supplies are in place to rebuild the façade on the former African-American school that educated youth from four counties during segregation.

A crew with Dominion Traditional Building Group, based in Marshall, in recent weeks removed some of the parapet stones on the façade and discovered an unstable foundation.

Behind the parapet stones was a retaining wall backfilled with rubble, Culpeper County Environmental Services Director Paul Howard told the board of supervisors building and grounds committee earlier this month.

“There’s nothing to anchor the new stones to,” he said.

Given the exposed condition and structural instability, Dominion did not remove any other stones, according to a company report.

The county has contracted with the historic stone masonry company to return the original name to the circa 1940s school, replacing Piedmont Vocational School. That name was etched into the stone front of GWC Regional High School in the late 1960s soon after schools were forced to integrate.

Some believed the original name of the famed botanist and inventor might be on the back of the stones, but that was not the case, they were completely replaced—and not well, either.

Given the current state of the sign, it’s going to cost the county around $25,000 more to proceed with putting the name back, as has long been requested by school alumni. The company plans to tooth-in a wythe of brick at the existing stone parapet to ensure structural stability and acceptable backer to the stones, according to the report.

Dominion will install two bottom courses of new limestone reading, “George Washington Carver Regional High School.” Dry-fix anchors will be used as needed to re-attach the stones to the masonry faces of the stones. Mortar joints on the façade will be cut out and repointed and the limestone cleaned.

Howard told the committee it would take six to eight weeks to get the new stone, sometime in the March timeframe. The scaffolding on site will remain in place until then, he said.

Howard proposed taking $25,000 from a Carver Center parking lot project budge line item and rebuilding the façade wall.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood asked how the current stones stay up if they were backed by rubble.

Howard responded there were galvanized anchors in a couple of lower places behind the façade, but not enough for the top stones. He said gravity basically held it in place.

“We need to get this done,” commented Board Chairman Gary Deal, reassured the work was necessary and not fluff.

The contractors will wait until the spring when temperatures warm up to do the masonry work, he said.

“That being said, we want to get it done, quite a few people waiting for it to be done,” Deal said, admitting the project was lagging. “It’s not our fault, but we do need to get it done,” he repeated at the committee meeting.

Howard agreed, saying the sooner the work is done, the better, as the alumni association is getting ready to celebrate the school’s 75th anniversary in 2023. The committee unanimously approved the transfer of funds.

The total cost for the project will be $80,684, according to the Dominion Traditional Building Group invoice.