Work starts to restore GW Carver name back on Culpeper school

More than 50 years after the name of the renowned botanist and agricultural inventor George Washington Carver was removed from a local historic Black school, work has started to put it back.

Dominion Traditional Building Group, based in Marshall, launched the project Nov. 9, at the Carver Center, along James Madison Highway in Culpeper County.

It was originally believed the original lettering could still be on the back of the stone front façade, but it was not, according to Paul Howard, director of environmental services with the county.

The current façade reads, Piedmont Vocational School, and was replaced in the late 1960s soon after integration.

From 1948-1968, the school operated as the George Washington Carver Regional High School, educating African-American students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, during government-mandated segregation.

Alumni of the close-knit school community have long asked that Carver’s name be reinstalled. The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted in June to do just that.

Howard said they are evaluating next steps for the name restoration project on the façade made of Indiana sandstone.

“They found some structural issues behind the façade that we need to investigate before we decide which direction to go,” he said last week.

Dominion workers on site Nov. 10 set up 30-feet scaffolding to reach the top of the nearly 75-year-old school building that also houses the 4-County Museum. The company strictly works on historic masonry projects, all over Virginia.

“It’s a privilege to contribute and engage in history in that way,” said Zion Peart, of Maryland. “I love what I do.”

Hunter Shackleford, a Dominion project manager, acknowledged the significance of the project to the community.

“Anytime we can help put together a narrative—that’s what we do,” he said.

GWC Carver alumna Hortense Hinton-Jackson, of Culpeper, has long been a voice for putting the name back on the stone front, and said it was good to do an update on the initiative.

She noted Diamond Jubilee Celebration events would be held next year in each county for the 75th anniversary of Carver's opening in October 1948.

And coming up soon, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, former students will join with friends and family for a Holiday Lights celebration, illuminating trees in front of the school—around the restoration work.