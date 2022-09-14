Year's search secures new minister for Culpeper's St. Stephen's

He’s bold, bad, and bald.

OK, to clarify, bad definitely means good, in this case.

Sort of a prerequisite for a man of the cloth.

He is the Rev. Trent Moore, a gregarious, charismatic, dynamic, gifted orator tapped as the new leader of the parish at Culpeper’s first erected church, the iconic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the town’s downtown historic district.

Meet the new rector once, and, most assuredly, you will promptly make plans for a repeat audience.

His personal story merges with church history.

Robustly delivering a sermon once titled “Riding Shotgun with Jesus,” St. Stephen’s’ new Top Gun first reported for duty Tuesday and was passionately preaching behind the pulpit Sunday.

Moore’s installation as St. Stephen’s 32nd rector further complements a proud and rich legacy that began 201 years ago.

The church, its one-acre grounds bequeathed by Revolutionary War Brig. Gen. Edward Stevens in memory of his stillborn son John, has been a sanctuary and a beacon of light during dark and turbulent times—especially during the Civil War.

Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart and his staff often worshiped at the church during the winter of 1863. And if Moore was around then, all would have likely become full-time members.

Moore, a native Texan and graduate of Texas Tech University, looks like he could still suit up for the Red Raiders’ football team. He’s only a pup at age 44.

Logging miles that even the Apostle Paul would have appreciated, Moore began serving as a priest in the Diocese of Florida in October 2016.

Like many seasoned church leaders, Moore first shepherded people as a youth pastor in the Diocese of Western North Carolina, as well as in the United Methodist Church and Young Life.

“Father Trent’s presentation of himself, ticking off experience in youth and family ministry, and being approachable and relational, excited us as definitely needed—especially coming out of the pandemic shut down!” said Becky Walser, St. Stephen’s senior warden.

“We couldn’t help but smile, then grin, as we discovered his training and experience in youth ministry. We feel it is so important to make youth feel important, welcome, and comfortable in talking of Christ and all He has done for us.”

Moore came to Culpeper by way of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jackson Hole, Wyo., where he was youth pastor. Later, he was ordained to the diaconate and the priesthood. His speaking skills, honed while pursuing studies in communications and mass communications, would make a veteran toastmaster envious.

Understated to say the man was much sought-after.

At St. Stephen’s, a seven-member Discernment Committee relentlessly, tirelessly—and religiously—worked for more than a year surveying parishioners, working with a consultant and diocese, writing reports, rewriting reports, posting the opening on the diocese website, receiving and reviewing applications, applicant interviews and then more interviews, according to Ray Walker.

“It was a long process, but the result made it all worthwhile,” said Walker, one of the seven committee members.

Bob Brotzman said the congregation did an in-depth analysis of what they wanted in their next leader.

“The first part was to rip the top off our church and look inside,” said Brotzman, another committee member. “What is happening? What is not happening? And it’s no good for the committee to just decide this, it’s important to ask the church family and let them tell you their answers.”

Information gathered by the congregation was then funneled to an outside organization for additional assessment—Holy Cow Consulting (not making this up!)

Brotzman concluded, “The resultant data from these, after prayer, analysis and discussion, and sleepless nights tossing and turning, gave us a clear picture of what kind of person would minister most effectively in our church and our town.”

After being vetted, screened, referenced, interviewed and appraised, (he submitted a sample sermon), the new rector will now have to reckon with his primary task: to articulate, preach, teach, interpret, uphold, exemplify, shape and develop the stated vision of the parish.

With a job description like that, one might reach for a cape, instead of a vestment.

Again, it’s why Culpeper unanimously and unequivocally decided upon Moore.

He’s not Superman.

Just super.

His educational resume includes a master’s of mission and evangelism at Trinity Episcopal School for Ministry, and his master’s of divinity and Anglican studies at Iliff School of Theology.

He is married to Ashley. Together, they have two boys, Jackson and Gabriel. A Labrador mix named Emma completes the family.

When not delving into his new mission, Trent enjoys fishing, sports (especially football, rooting for Texas Tech alumni Patrick Mahomes), music, cinema, traveling, date nights with his wife, and having fun with his boys.