Yesli Vega, GOP challenger in Virginia's 7th District, campaigns in Culpeper

Rooz Dadabhoy, state director of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “Women for Glenn” coalition, just became chair of 7th Congressional District candidate Yesli Vega’s “Women for Vega” coalition.

On Tuesday, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, endorsed the Virginia Republican in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

On Saturday, April 2, Vega came calling in Culpeper to visit with Main Street business owners.

Earlier in the day, Vega introduced herself to local Republicans in a meet-and-greet session at Reformation Lutheran Church

The Prince William County sheriff’s deputy is one of eight GOP candidates hoping to be chosen as their party’s nominee in the June 21 primary for Central Virginia’s 7th District seat.

Her competitors are state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, known to many in Culpeper; Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret with six tours overseas; Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch; Stafford County resident Gary Adkins; Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross; Spotsylvania small business owner Michael Monteforte; and Prince William teacher Gina Ciarcia, a former Virginia House of Delegates candidate.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist who for year has helped fund GOP politics, urged former president Donald Trump’s supporters to back Vega, according to a message Vega posted Monday night, The Washington Post reported.

“Yesli Vega is an American First, movement conservative who I am happy to endorse in her campaign for Congress. For Republicans, she’s the Anti-AOC and the only candidate who can take the fight directly to the AOC backed candidate in this race, Abigail Spanberger,” Thomas said in a statement. “I strongly encourage Trump supporters and movement conservatives across the Seventh and across the country to rally behind her campaign.”

Thomas was referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whose political action committee has not given to Spanberger’s campaign and who has not endorsed Spanberger, the Post said.

Vega made history in 2019 when she became the first Latina elected to the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, which has about 35 percent of the voters in the newly redrawn 7th District.

Vega, a military spouse, announced Wednesday that she has been endorsed by Veterans For America First, formerly Vets for Trump.

She is backed by Axiom Strategies, the heavyweight campaign consultants who helped Youngkin become governor.

On April 6, Dadabhoy—who helped turn out women voters for Youngkin in his 2020 gubernatorial run—endorsed Yesli’s campaign.

“When it comes to keeping our communities safe, I know Yesli will do everything she can to ensure our families and children are safe from crime,” Dadabhoy said in a statement. “And as a mother, she will continue to fight for our children and their parents to keep CRT and the federal government out of our education systems in Virginia. I have no doubt in my mind that Yesli is the only Republican who can win in November and send Abigail Spanberger packing.”

In March, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed Vega.

During her two-hour tour of downtown Culpeper on Saturday, with a four-member campaign team and two reporters in tow, Vega stopped by Shenandoah Garden Spot, 4 C’s Restaurant, Culpeper Cheese Company, Botanical Dwellings, Moving Meadows Farm and Beer Hound Brewery.

“American ingenuity and the American entrepreneurial spirit are alive and well in Culpeper,” Vega posted on Facebook after her visit. “Small business owners are the backbone of our country. In Congress, I’ll fight to keep their taxes low and root out burdensome government regulations that make it harder for them to pursue their American Dream.”

Her first stop was the Garden Spot, owned by Greg Garr. Outside the plant, flower and gifts retailer’s shop, they discussed how Shenandoah weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garr told the candidate that people’s change in habits during the pandemic benefitted his business, as more Virginians took an interest in gardening and home decor.

Inside, he showed Vega some of the floral decorations made by his partners in the Valley of Virginia, where Garr’s business originated in Elkton.

Moving on to 4 C’s Restaurant, Vega greeted the owner and his friends and family as they sat in a window-side booth, speaking animatedly with them in Spanish about her life growing up in Northern Virginia.

Then it was on to Culpeper Cheese Company, which reopened in late February at 306 S. Main St., renovating a circa-1960s space across from the State Theatre.

Vega spoke with entrepreneur Jeffery Mitchell about the challenges he faced in opening shop, his business’s first physical presence downtown since he closed its East Davis Street store five years ago.

Crossing the street to Moving Meadows Farm Store, Bakery & Cafe inside the old State Theatre building, the candidate spoke with co-owner Wally Hudson about her earlier breakfast visit to his eatery with her husband, René, and their family.

Hudson told her how he is hunting for a new Virginia flour supplier for the business’s handmade baked goods.

In a brief interview afterward, Vega said her conversations with Culpeper business owners helped persuade her that supporting Virginia farmers and re-energizing American products, grown locally, is “going to be a big focus of mine.”

She said she wants to get rid of regulatory red tape that may be keeping local enterprises from thriving.

“These folks continue in the midst of adversity, and they’re making the best of it,” Vega said. “It’s really encouraging, and confirms that we have work to do to be a better representative of the folks in the 7th Congressional District.”

Speaking to broad economc concerns, she said, “It’s so important, with the issue we’re having at the gas pumps now, for America to become energy independent.

“We need to do better on (government) spending; spending is out of control,” Vega said. “I’m a mom, I go to the grocery store ... I pump my own gas. When I’m talking to people about these issues they’re concerned about, they don’t impact Republicans any different than they do Democrats, We’re all hurting as Americans. We need better representation in Washington that’s going to fight on behalf of the American people’s best interests.”

Vega announced in January that she would run for Congress.

Republicans’ intraparty contest in the 7th promises to be spirited.

Party leaders have had their sights trained on ousting Spanberger since 2019, after she narrowly defeated GOP Rep. David Brat, a Libertarian economist who unseated House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, tried to best her in 2020, improving on Brat’s vote share by just under 1 percent, but was unsuccessful.

This past winter, Reeves and Anderson lined up to challenge Spanberger, a centrist Democrat seeking a third term, before her district was redrawn by redistricting, done every 10 years.

The new district no longer includes Richmond-area suburbs that made up Spanberger’s base. Instead, it extends from Greene and Madison counties to Caroline County, and includes Fredericksburg and Dale City.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.