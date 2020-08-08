Every summer, the Culpeper Young Professionals hold a crab feast, with proceeds from the event going directly to a local non-profit organization.
However, it became apparent in recent months to those involved with the group that having a crab feast in the middle of a pandemic just wasn’t possible. Once that realization set in, they needed to find another way to help the community during these difficult times.
As it turned out, all they really needed was a good old-fashioned car wash.
Teaming with the Culpeper Car Wash, the Young Professionals held a car wash fundraiser on July 18, raising $1,400 for the Food Closet at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
“Going into the event, I knew I would be happy just to break $1,000,” said Young Professionals Chairman Stephen King. “When we came up with [$1,400], I was very happy.
“The decision [to donate to the Food Closet] was made back in the January-to-February time frame,” he added. “With COVID-19 hitting us in March, I knew we had made the right choice. There are a lot of people struggling to put food on the table right now, and anything anyone can do to support those who help them is a plus.”
Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say expressed pride in the community as a whole for the success of the event.
“That car wash shows the collaboration that Culpeper is known for,” Say said. “When our Young Professionals realized they couldn’t host their annual crab feast, they pivoted and partnered with Culpeper Car Wash to raise funds in a unique way. The fact the car wash raised $1,400 for the Culpeper Food Closet shows how generous the community is and how much they value the Food Closet’s contributions.”
King, who’s been working with the Young Professionals for almost two years, lauded the efforts of those involved in the car wash and the generosity of the patrons.
“I’m grateful for my committee coming up with the [car wash] alternative to make sure we raised some money for the Food Closet,” he said. “We had people on the front end scrubbing tires and on the back end drying off vehicles. A lot of people were donating additional money on top of the cost of having their car washed, ranging from giving us the last $2 in their wallet to $20 bills.
“It was just a nice, warm feeling seeing the community come together like that.”
King and the Young Professionals aren’t done raising money for the Food Closet. They’ll be holding another car wash on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and he said they are looking for more volunteers to help with the event.
“For every car that’s washed, we get $2 from Culpeper Car Wash,” he pointed out. “So we want to encourage the community not just to come get their vehicles washed, but to also volunteer their time for a great cause.”
