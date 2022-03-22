Localities can get reimbursed for snowstorm damage

Officials in the Fredericksburg region are in the process of tallying the financial impact of the Jan. 2-3 storm that dumped up to 14 inches of snow, brought down hundreds of trees and power lines and crippled traffic in the area.

Some localities, including Culpeper, are eligible to apply for federal assistance through a major disaster declaration approved by the Biden administration. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the designation last week, encouraging all those in affected areas to apply for grants to “build back our infrastructure and alleviate the damage caused by this major snowstorm.”

The declaration covers 27 counties in Virginia—including every locality in the region from Culpeper to Essex—and the City of Fredericksburg. Local, state and eligible private nonprofits with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal costs may be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of their expenses, according to the governor’s office.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is in the process of briefing applicants about how to apply for the federal grants. April 10 is the deadline to submit a request for public assistance. The grants do not cover households or private businesses, according to the state.

But they will help local government recoup some of their costs during the devastating storm.

“I think anybody here in King George County during that week would certainly say it was a disaster,” David Moody, chief of the county’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services told the Board of Supervisors last week.

Like other localities, King George was gathering its documentation for the grant submission. Moody said the county planned to submit expenses, such as almost $39,000 for overtime for county personnel including first-responders and workers with General Properties and the Service Authority. In addition, King George was looking at expenses for snow removal at county buildings and for costs to keep generators running.

King George and Stafford were the only two counties eligible for 75% of reimbursement costs for snow removal during the 48 hours of the storm, according to the state. A Stafford County spokesperson said Monday that county officials are compiling costs.

Typically with presidential disaster declarations, localities can be reimbursed for 75% of their costs from the federal government and 15% from the state, Moody said. The match for local governments comes out to 10% and King George—probably like many other localities—already absorbed that much, and more, in payroll expenses.

The localities eligible for disaster assistance are the counties of Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King George, King William, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland and the city of Fredericksburg.