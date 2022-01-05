 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locust Grove couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator suspected
Locust Grove couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator suspected

A Locust Grove couple was found deceased in their home Monday night from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in the garage.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the 33000 block of Colonial Lane in the eastern part of the county.

When deputies arrived on scene it was discovered that two individuals, a 49-year-old man as well as a 46-year-old woman, were dead inside the residence along with a family pet.

A generator that was not running was found in a garage located below the living area, according to a news release on Wednesday from Lt. Becky Jones.

At this time no foul play is suspected, however this is an ongoing investigation, she said, stating no further details would be released.

Running a generator inside any enclosed or partially enclosed structure can lead to dangerous and often fatal levels of carbon monoxide, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. Residents are advised to keep generators positioned outside and at least 15 feet away from open windows so exhaust does not enter homes or businesses.

