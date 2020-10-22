Locust Grove man charged with taking gun from another man who was given a ride

An Orange County man is faces multiple charges after police say he took a gun from a man who was given a brief car ride from the Locust Grove Sheetz to another convenience store about a mile away.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to the FasMart on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County for a reported robbery of a gun. Upon arrival, the purported male victim stated he asked two other males for a ride home from the Sheetz on Route 3 and Route 20, according to a news release on Thursday from SCSO spokeswoman Capt. Elizabeth Scott.

The man told police that once in the vehicle he became uncomfortable because he felt the two men who gave him a ride were intoxicated, so he asked them to let him out of the car at the FasMart in Spotsylvania County. As the vehicle pulled into the parking lot, the front-seat passenger reportedly reached into the backseat where the alleged victim was sitting.

The man is said to have grabbed a handgun that the backseat passenger had in a holster attached to his pants. The driver stopped the vehicle and an altercation ensured.

At some point, the man who took the ride was pulled from the backseat and disarmed by the passenger.