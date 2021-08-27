Locust Grove man cleared of one charge, convicted of others in Spotsylvania gun incident

A Locust Grove man was cleared Thursday of a robbery charge that carried the possibility of a life sentence.

James Wayne Kornegay, 28, was acquitted of the charge by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury. However, the jury did find Kornegay guilty of two other charges: larceny of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The latter conviction carries an automatic two-year prison sentence. Kornegay will be sentenced Oct. 15.

According to police testimony and evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Jason Grubbs was stranded at a Walmart on Oct. 21, 2020, when he walked to the Sheetz on State Routes 3 and 20 in Locust Grove and asked Kornegay and another man for a ride.

The jury heard or heard about several different versions of what happened after that. Grubbs said the gun was forcibly taken by Kornegay after they drove into Spotsylvania County, while Kornegay, the front-seat passenger, said he took the gun after Grubbs pointed it at them during the ride and he felt threatened.

Grubbs ended up at the Fas Mart on Brock Road in Spotsylvania, where he was left without his gun. He called 911 to report the gun stolen.