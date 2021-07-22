Locust Grove man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 laundromat shooting

The murder of Alistair Smith by Humphries was captured by several surveillance cameras in the laundromat on Route 20 in Locust Grove.

The crime was motivated by the defendant’s belief that Smith was having an affair with Humphries’ wife, according to the commonwealth’s summary of evidence in the case.

Smith worked with Humphries’ wife at the nearby Sheetz and had just finished his shift when he went to the laundromat around 7 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2018 to wash clothes.

The defendant showed up at the business around 9 a.m., parked his vehicle, walked to the back of his car, opened the trunk and pulled out a Remington Model 700 Ultra, a bolt action rifle, according to the summary of evidence.

No one else but Smith was in the laundromat when the close-range shooting took place. Smith was struck in the left arm, the chest and twice in the head, according to the summary of evidence. The entire incident took 16 seconds.

The rifle was later recovered from the trunk of Humphries’ vehicle and forensic testing revealed the bullets that killed Smith came from the gun.