Locust Grove woman charged in wreck that caused car fire

A Locust Grove woman has been charged with DUI and other infractions in the recent two-vehicle wreck in which another woman was rescued from a burning car.

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Tanner is investigating the crash that occurred at 2:14 p.m. June 15 along Route 604 (Gold Dale Rd) at Childress Road off Route 20 near Locust Grove.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on the same accident earlier on Thursday in commending a deputy for saving a woman involved in the wreck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2013 Honda Civic was traveling east on Rt. 604 when it crossed a double solid yellow center line at a high rate of speed while attempting to pass an eastbound 2014 Mercedes C300, according to a news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Honda ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and collided with the Mercedes. The impact caused the Mercedes to collide head-on with a tree, and catch fire. The Honda ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and collided with a fence.

The driver of the Honda, Sky L. Travers, 21, of Locust Grove, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.