Locust Grove woman dies in Route 3 crash with on-duty Culpeper deputy

An Orange County woman died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash along Route 3 near Stevensburg involving a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office SUV.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Campbell is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6 p.m. on March 30 along four-lane Germanna Highway’s intersection with Carrico Mills Road.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Carrico Mills when it stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to cross Route 3, according to a news release Wednesday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the Nissan pulled into the path of a black-in-color 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on the westbound side toward the town of Culpeper.

A local, on-duty deputy was driving the unmarked department vehicle, according to Coffey. The Chevrolet Tahoe was not able to avoid striking the Nissan on its driver’s side, he said.

The driver of the Nissan, Helen M. Quarles, 65, of Locust Grove, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, Coffey said.

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.