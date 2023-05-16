An estimated 200,000 men of color fought for the United States of America during the Civil War. Those men have been attributed with tipping the scales for a United States victory.

They must be heralded for their contributions that kept our nation as one, according to a release from Right the Record founder Zann Nelson.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 20, the Right the Record Project and partners will host a commemoration of the 321 men from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock who fought for our personal freedoms and the sanctity of “one nation,” the release stated.

The free event will be held at the Carver Center on Route 15, rain or shine. There will be speakers, descendants, a presentation of full military honors by the Culpeper VFW Color Guard and refreshments.

The highlight will be reading the names of the men from each county, Nelson said. Representatives from each county will receive a flag flown over the Nation's Capital with a certificate honoring the men from their county who signed up to fight for the Union, from Rep. Abigail Spanberger's office.

One of these soldiers was 22-year-old William Newby, born in Culpeper County, most likely into enslavement.

By the time of his enlistment, he was living as a free man in Bridgeport, Ohio, engaged in farming with his family, according to Nelson's research. Newby signed up for the Union Army Sept. 10, 1863 in Athens, Ohio, records show.

His unit was detailed to Norfolk, VA then to N.C. and back to Virginia in time for the tragic Battle of Petersburg on July 3, 1864, reports Nelson. Newby was injured in the arm and leg at the battle, hospitalized and died a few weeks later on July 26 from blood poisoning, according to Nelson's research.

Another of those soldiers was Caleb Linza, 72, born in Orange County, Virginia in 1793. Yet he enlisted April 5, 1865 at Camp Nelson, KY in the 124th USCT Infantry, according to Nelson's research.

There were remarks noted on his papers at enlistment stating that he was a slave and owned by a George Brown. Caleb became sick almost immediately and was hospitalized at Camp Nelson from April 1865 until July 1865. according to Nelson's research.

He was listed as a deserter being absent without leave. Apparently they later found out that he was sick in the hospital and wrote in his papers that “Absent without leave was written in error.” There is no record of his discharge or the outcome of his hospitalization.

Representatives from each county at this weekend's local USCT recognition ceremony will receive an customized exhibit panel listing the soldiers, for permanent display in each county.

A full house of individuals and groups have signed up to support the effort including the Orange Chapter of the NAACP, James Madison Museum, Orange Democratic Committee, Arts Center of Orange, Orange and Madison County African American Historical Societies, the Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock NAACP Branch, Piedmont Race Amity, 23rd and 54th regiment re-enactors, Culpeper VFW Color Guard, Carver Alumni Association, Carver 4-County Museum, Virginia Tech. Extension Office, Freedom Foundation, Culpeper Tourism, African American Heritage Alliance, Museum of Culpeper History, Charlotte Cole, PATH Foundation and Scrabble School Foundation, and others.

Groups will have the opportunity to display about what they do at the event, according to Nelson. There will be a tent and seating is first come. It is recommended to bring a chair. Event opens at 9, program at 10.