At its evening meeting on Feb. 7, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors presented James “Chuck” Holmes with the county’s Colonel Award.

Holmes, a Culpeper native and tax preparer, was honored for his many services to the local community, including his time as a past president of the Culpeper Development Corporation and his involvement with the Culpeper County United Way and the Culpeper County Board of Equalization.

He also served on the Culpeper County Electoral Board for 35 years before recently stepping down.

Holmes said that he was flattered to receive the honor and also surprised. “I was humbled by the fact that it was something I received and certainly something that I cherish. It’s something I was reflecting on the number of years that has gone by so hurriedly.”

Dr. Uzziah Harris, president of the Culpeper chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was in attendance to witness the event. “His work, his resume speaks for itself, particularly his work on the electoral board. He was a consistent, steady voice and one that obviously represented faith and equality in the best of us,” said Harris.

Holmes attended George Washington Carver High School and was one of 11 Black students that graduated Culpeper County High School in 1969. He would go on to attend Virginia Union University and Howard University Law School. He hadn’t planned to return to the county after college, having gotten a position as a liaison between management and personnel with American Airlines.

The former Electoral Board chairman would credit his father as the one who instilled in him the virtue of giving something back to the community. Holmes left Culpeper after college but was convinced to return to the area by his father. “It’s refreshing to see some of the ideas and some of the successes I’ve had along the way. I felt humbled certainly, it’s a joyful thing to be a recipient of the honor.”

After returning to the county, Holmes worked for the campaign of Democrat John “Butch” Davies III during his run for the Virginia House of Delegates in 1977. Davies lost that race to his opponent Republican George Beard Jr. but would later win the seat in 1991.

Holmes is also an ordained Baptist minister and has held many positions at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Church, including treasurer and moderator. He oversaw the building of the center located in Rixeyville, as well as helped in the push for Wayland to become the district’s polling place.

Holmes is currently involved in the creation of a book of his experiences and his family using tools, like Ancestry.com, to find pieces of the story. One family story that he recently discovered was his father’s grandparents’ involvement in the establishment of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was founded in 1867 after the end of slavery in the United States. “My father’s grandparents were ahead of their time, they were landowners and that’s kinda unique for the 1800s. That was something I was unaware of.”

In the meantime, Holmes is getting used to the idea of being referred to as “Colonel Holmes.”