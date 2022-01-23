Longtime newspaper man, Vietnam veteran 'spread positivity into the world'

Jim Mann began his journalism career at 10, delivering newspapers for The Free Lance–Star in the Fredericksburg neighborhood where he lived. His duties included placing a paper in a basket at the home of longtime Star publisher and owner Josiah Rowe.

Life took Mann off to college in Iowa and into the war zone of Vietnam. But he eventually returned to a career at The Free Lance–Star that saw him rise from reporter to assistant managing editor and gain a family of lifelong friends at the paper and throughout the community.

James Arthur Mann completed the final chapter of his life Jan. 16. He was 79.

“The one thing that connected all of his stages of his life was always publishing and writing about people,” said Mann’s son, Geoff.

Born March 11, 1942, in Washington, D.C., Mann moved with his parents, Arthur Newton Mann and Hazel Marie Dunnington, in 1950 to a home they built on Winchester Street, where Jim would grow up and later raise his own family with his wife, Mary.

Mann attended James Monroe High School, where he served as class president and also ran an underground newspaper, “The Sea-Gull Journal.” Mann studied political science and journalism at the University of Iowa. He joined the Reserve Officers Training Corps, entered the Army as a second lieutenant and served three years on active duty, including deployment to Vietnam as a member of the 128th Assault Helicopter Company.

The stories he eventually shared about his adventures as “The Cheerios Kid,” flying Hueys with “more bullet holes than the maintenance officers could accurately count,” explained why he was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross, twice, within a three months. Eleven years after returning from the Vietnam War, he returned to flying helicopters—this time with the Virginia Army National Guard in Richmond.

While on active duty during the Vietnam War, Mann compiled and printed a regular newspaper called “Smoke Signal” and maintained his connection with The Free Lance–Star as a correspondent.

He returned to The Free Lance–Star in 1969, where he spent the rest of his career, except for a brief hiatus to start the Billingsley Printing business with his brother Tom in 1974. Mann served as a reporter, photographer, designer and eventually assistant managing editor before he retired in 2004.

He met his wife, Mary, at the newspaper while she was working on a summer edition of the Mary Washington College student paper. They were married for 52 years and had three children: Geoff, Emily and Zephyr. When Mary gave up her career to care for the family, Mann hung her photography awards front and center in his office—right next to an autographed photo of Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show” series Mann loved.

Mann’s office was the go-to place for newsroom staff needing to vent, pitch a story or even solve a personal problem.

“I remember countless times where I went into Jim’s office to complain about something or other and he would listen quietly, while nodding along,” said Maria Carrillo, a former local news editor at the paper. “And then he would turn the conversation to a story about his kids or Mary or his mother-in-law—something that had absolutely nothing to do with what I was complaining about. But before too long, I had forgotten why I had come into his office or what I was upset about. It was brilliant.”

Longtime Free Lance-Star colleague Laura Moyer remembers the lesson she learned from Mann when she wrote a story about a couple who got married after reuniting at a friend’s funeral.

“Jim read the draft and said I had to warn the [friend’s] mother,” Moyer said. “She couldn’t be blindsided. It just wasn’t fair.”

Calling the bereaved mother was the last thing Moyer wanted to do. So Mann offered to call her instead, and the mother was honored that her son’s memory played a role in the couple’s happiness.

“He didn’t just tell me how to be a better journalist, he showed me,” Moyer said.

Reporters who were having a hard day often returned to the newsroom to find Carl’s ice cream on their desk, courtesy of Mann. Reporter Kristin Davis once discovered the back end of her car had been smashed in The Free Lance-Star parking lot while she was in the newsroom.

No one fessed up, but Mann meticulously measured the damage, determined that a circulation truck was responsible and convinced the company to fix the car. He personally saw to it that the vehicle went to a quality repair shop and was restored appropriately.

“I will forever remember how he came to my rescue when he didn’t have to, and how kind and steadfast he was,” Davis said.

Mann was never ruffled, even on a deadline. When presented a problem, the most discontent he showed was an eye roll and a “woh, boy!”—which usually made the crisis of the moment seem funny.

“Jim was the soul of the newsroom,” said Ed Jones, the paper's retired editor-in-chief. “He not only had this commitment to tell-it-like-it-is journalism, he also had a manner about him that was so infused with kindness.”

In 2005, Jim received the the Virginia Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ highest honor, the George Mason Award. But he but used his acceptance speech to highlight the stories of others he enjoyed editing and reading.

The fun-loving, easygoing Mann loved telling stories, whether in writing or around the table. He often wrote of Mayberry as an American ideal and loved Emily Dickinson’s poetry. He briefly owned a hearse as a personal vehicle, which he loved to drive around town.

After reading about Persian Gulf War soldiers using condoms to protect their rifles from sand, Mann collected more than 1,000 “weapon protectors” to hand out as party favors during the Virginia Army National Guard convention. He labeled them with sizes to distribute in accordance with the military rank and position of those in attendance.

“He was never afraid to come up with an idea, follow through on it and spread positivity into the world,” said Mann’s daughter, Emily.

He was a longtime volunteer with Boy Scout Troop 170 and a member and a fixture at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where he and another legacy member cared for the bell tower. They affectionately called themselves the “Grand Ding-a-Lings,” and Mann ensured that any kid who wanted to ride the bell-tower rope had the opportunity to do so.

Mann is survived by his wife, Mary of Fredericksburg, three children, Geoff (Becky) of Henrico, Emily of Hanover and Zephyr (Erin) of Richmond; eight grandchildren: Theo, Jackson, Ellie, Josie, Liliana, Gunner, Ginna and Vanessa; a brother, Tom Mann of Fredericksburg; a sister, Jane Patton of Florida (Charlie); and nieces Lisa Randall (Chuck), Aude and CoCo.

A viewing will be held at Mullins and Thompson from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The funeral is scheduled Friday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, with interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery. A reception will be held at 3 p.m.