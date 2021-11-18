Loud and clear: Culpeper County planners support solar plants on industrial land only

After many months of consideration and a lot of public input, the Culpeper County Planning Commission has recommended largescale solar power plants—none yet built here in the past four years—be limited to development on land zoned for industrial use and not farmland.
Planners voted 6-2 at a special meeting on Oct. 21 to additionally limit solar panel infrastructure to 12-feet in height in proposing a new county ordinance regulating utility scale facilities.
Vice Chairman Laura Rogers and commissioner Walter Burton voted no, feeling the issue needed more study.
Commissioner Cindy Thornhill made the motion to limit utility-scale solar plants to industrial land, with conditions through the permit process. Her motion mirrored general sentiment from Stevensburg-area residents fighting the projects for several years now.
Solar developers eyeing Culpeper for projects are focused on Stevensburg, through which the Dominion Power transmission line runs, and to which the solar plants would connect.
Thornhill commented, in making her motion, of industrial land in the county, “There’s very little of it and would make (proposed solar developments) pretty difficult.”
Culpeper County has “a decent amount” of undeveloped industrially zoned land primarily around the town limits, according to County Planning Director Sam McLearen.
“There are a few other smaller industrially zoned properties scattered throughout the county, mostly occupied with existing uses, however,” he said.
The recommendation from the planning commission to the Board of Supervisors did not include a size limit for solar projects in the proposed ordinance as residents requested.
Current board policy sets that limit at 300 acres and a total acreage county-wide of 2,400 acres of solar panels. All of the solar submissions the county has received so far have been much larger than 300 acres.
Only one has been approved, but not yet built.
Elected officials, in deciding future solar proposals, can look to both the policy and any local ordinance, if adopted, on the matter, at their discretion, County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis advised.
“The board has to decide whether they want it or not,” commented Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves Jr. “Keep shrinking it down until don’t have any at all.”
Nearly a dozen residents addressed the planning commission at the special meeting, all in opposition to large solar projects in their neighborhood.
Stevensburg resident Susan Ralston, founder of Citizens for Responsible Solar, the primary organized grassroots effort against large-scale solar on farmland, said she was appalled a size limit was not included in the ordinance.
She added the omission was like “a welcome sign to developers” and stated “something nefarious” was happening behind the scenes.
“Please do not sell us out for the solar industry,” Ralston said.
Stevensburg resident Don Haight said the proposed ordinance was weak and did not protect local citizens.
“We want size limits on these projects and we want it now,” he said.
Mike Baudhuin, owner of the circa-1820 Summerduck plantation home in Raccoon Ford, said he was concerned about the area’s many waterways and wetlands and how a solar power plant would impact those environmental resources.
“We ought to have the nerve to step up and say, we’re not going to approve anything larger than x-number,” he told planners.
Without a size limit in the ordinance, Baudhuin predicted “extended and expensive litigation that will have to resolve those kinds of issues.”
Stevensburg resident Desy Campbell said industrial zoning for solar power plants should be required from the get-go. She expressed concern about water runoff in the area famous for its blackjack soil, and maintaining miles of distance between solar projects.
Campbell said largescale solar is a threat to community health, well-being and livelihood.
“We care about the land, the history, wetlands, woodlands and open space,” she said. “What happens when the farmer sells out to Dominion and we lose control?”
Stevensburg resident Susan Gugino, elected Nov. 2 to fill the district seat on the Board of Supervisors, encouraged planners to put the 300-acre size limit in the ordinance.
“I don’t want her to see nothing but solar panels as she grows up,” said Gugino of her infant girl. “We need to ensure the acreage is in there, the height is in there…limit these things as much as possible.”
Commissioner Raymond Zegley, earlier in the meeting, proposed putting the solar question to voter referendum.
He said he was conflicted by the county comprehensive plan that supports solar power development and “trying to put an ordinance in place that doesn’t support solar energy.”
“We need a little more guidance,” he said.
Burton said the limit of solar to industrial land was dealt out by planners “fast and loose.” He said he needed more time to think it through, as did Rogers.
Commissioner Doug Grover said, “We do know what the county wants,” referring to many public hearings, mostly in opposition to large-scale solar in Culpeper.
He added, “It should be industrial zoned ground… It seems that what the citizens want, seems very loud and clear and I am in agreement with that.”
The Board of Supervisors will consider the proposed ordinance during a work session, most likely in January, according to County Administrator John Egerston.
Gugino will be seated on the board at that time, replacing longtime Stevensburg supervisor Bill Chase, along with Cedar Mountain Supervisor-elected David Durr, who ousted Jack Frazier in the recent election.
