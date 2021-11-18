Loud and clear: Culpeper County planners support solar plants on industrial land only

“We care about the land, the history, wetlands, woodlands and open space,” she said. “What happens when the farmer sells out to Dominion and we lose control?”

Stevensburg resident Susan Gugino, elected Nov. 2 to fill the district seat on the Board of Supervisors, encouraged planners to put the 300-acre size limit in the ordinance.

“I don’t want her to see nothing but solar panels as she grows up,” said Gugino of her infant girl. “We need to ensure the acreage is in there, the height is in there…limit these things as much as possible.”

Commissioner Raymond Zegley, earlier in the meeting, proposed putting the solar question to voter referendum.

He said he was conflicted by the county comprehensive plan that supports solar power development and “trying to put an ordinance in place that doesn’t support solar energy.”

“We need a little more guidance,” he said.

Burton said the limit of solar to industrial land was dealt out by planners “fast and loose.” He said he needed more time to think it through, as did Rogers.