Louisa partners with REC, Dominion, Firefly to expand high-speed internet by 2025

Louisa County is partnering with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Firefly Fiber Broadband of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy Virginia to bring high-speed internet to all residents and businesses by the end of 2025.
The partnership includes a $15 million local government investment by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to incentivize the deployment of end-user fiber on a countywide basis. REC will own the fiber network constructed in the majority of the county, and is providing use of its infrastructure, including poles, to make the Louisa County broadband initiative a reality.
Initial phases of the project are slated for early 2021, according to a news release on Monday from REC, which held a press conference on the partnership.
Firefly will be the internet service provider and will oversee construction of the REC-owned fiber in the REC service territory and be responsible for network operation and fiber maintenance. Dominion Energy will provide the “middle-mile” fiber optic cable infrastructure tthat Firefly will lease in the company’s electric service area in Louisa County.
“This historic partnership is a long-awaited and extraordinary benefit for Louisa’s citizens,” said Duane Adams, Louisa Board Vice Chairman and Board representative to the Louisa Broadband Authority in a statement. “Fiber-based broadband will bring improved education tools, new job opportunities, access to telemedicine, and the potential to attract new businesses. We want every resident and business to have access to reliable, quality internet, and today is the day that the bridge over the digital divide in Louisa County begins to take shape.”
The project will happen in phases starting with a petition to the State Corporation Commission for regulatory approval later in 2021 followed by engineering studies. It is estimated that half of Louisa County address will have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2023, 75 percent by the end of 2024 and everyone else by the end of 2025. See www.fireflyva.com/partners.