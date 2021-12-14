Louisa sheriff endorses Reeves for Congress

Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe has endorsed state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, as Reeves seeks a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Reeves’ campaign announced Tuesday.
Reeves announced last week that he is running for Virginia's proposed 10th Congressional District seat.
Earlier, Reeves campaigned to be the GOP nominee for the 7th Congressional District, but he switched gears when the Virginia Supreme Court's special masters proposed redistricting that could move the 7th nearly 50 miles away from U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s home in Henrico County;
“I could not think of a better person to run for this seat than Bryce," Sheriff Lowe said in a statement. "He has been a great advocate for law enforcement in Richmond, and with the challenges we face today, we need an advocate like him in Washington.
"Bryce knows on a personal level that it is not easy to be a law-enforcement officer and has served our community in more ways than I can count," Lowe continued. "His experience as a narcotics detective, an Army Ranger and now our state senator has made him ready to serve in Congress. I look forward to continuing to work with him to keep our community safe.”
“I am absolutely honored to receive this endorsement from Sheriff Lowe," Reeves said. "Sheriff Lowe and I have both worked as narcotics detectives, and have seen first hand the damage increasing crime rates can do to a community. He’s a great leader in Louisa County, and I appreciate everything he does to keep it safe.”
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.