The fists flew on a path of mutually assured destruction. When they landed, Gordonsville native Corey Champion and his opponent inside the MGM Grand “bubble” in Las Vegas last week, Peter Cortez, fell to the ground almost simultaneously.
Their anomalous “double knockdown” made it onto ESPN’s SportsCenter, becoming the only sort of viral content one need consume these days.
“They both go down, like a scene from ‘Rocky’!” the ESPN commentator exclaimed. “Who can get up first?”
Except that’s not really what happened. In reality, both fighters passed a standing eight-second count and regained their feet. Some 20 seconds later, Champion knocked down Cortez again--he did so a total of three times during the fight--to earn the first-round TKO.
“It’s never happened to me,” Champion said of the rare blow. “Honestly, when I got hit, I didn’t know I had dropped him. I didn’t know until after the fight that it was a double knockdown.”
Before making waves in Vegas, Champion got his start boxing because of tremors. When the 2011 Mineral earthquake rendered the Louisa County High School gym unusable, the Lions’ wrestling team bussed to a nearby Mixed Martial Arts facility for practice.
The new surroundings suited Champion just fine. After wrestling practice, he would stick around and train to fight.
“I liked the one-on-one aspect of it. If you lose, it’s no one’s fault but your own,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “And if you win, sure, there’s people helping get you ready, but it’s up to you.”
There are far fewer people involved in the ring operation these days. As boxing makes its tenuous return from the coronavirus pandemic, strict testing and social distancing guidelines are in place.
Champion arrived in Vegas three days before his fight and was tested twice for the virus, including at weigh-ins. While awaiting the results, he was quarantined alone in his hotel room for 10 hours at a time.
If boxing in pandemic looks different, it also sounds different.
“You can hear every shot that lands, you can hear your coaches better in the corner,” Champion said. “I kind of liked it, being able to hear everything.”
Champion now owns a 2-3 record in five professional bouts, with both of the victories coming via TKO. Before last Thursday’s fight, he wasn’t sure whether his future was in the ring or the MMA octagon.
A YouTube video of his exploits with more than 100,000 views made his decision considerably easier. In the coming weeks, Champion hopes to sign a deal with Top Rank, one of boxing’s premier promotion companies.
“I was just excited my name was going to reach all those people,” he said.
