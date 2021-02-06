Love of reading moves Spotsylvania resident to create Imagination Library

When Beth DiDonato was a youngster, learning to read didn’t come easy, thanks to dyslexia. It wasn’t something schools tested for back then.
She vividly remembers marching into the living room as a youngster to announce to her parents that she’d finally been able to read and enjoy a book cover to cover.
“We went straight to the library, where I got my own card, and visits became a part of my weekly routine,” she said. “Soon enough, I was reading series like ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘The Hardy Boys,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and loving them all. I’ve been an avid reader ever since.”
DiDonato now works as an acquisition portfolio manager for the Department of Defense, and believes nothing is more worthwhile than discovering the joy of reading.
“Reading is truly fundamental to our existence,” she said. “Literacy truly is the way to opportunity.”
That belief, and the arrival of her own grandchildren in recent years, combined to spur the Spotsylvanian to organize a movement in her home county that’s putting free books into the hands of hundreds of children.
It’s happening through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program the country singer initially launched to help kids in East Tennessee. Today, the program spans five countries, with close to 2 million children being served.
DiDonato said she was visiting her son and daughter-in-law in North Carolina when they told her she should sign up with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to get a free book each month for DiDonato’s grandchild.
That sounded like a great idea, but when she got home, she found it wasn’t possible here.
That’s when DiDonato got busy.
“I got on their website and found out that in the entire state of North Carolina and Ohio, where the local costs are funded by the state, every child from birth to the age of 5 has the opportunity to sign up at no cost,” she said. “That’s not true in Virginia or in our area, so I decided I was going to start a local organization here.”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library foundation provides the infrastructure of the core program, including managing a secure central database for the book order system and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also covers the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.
But it also requires some local or state buy-in, with the need to raise what amounts to $2.10 per child per month, or $25 a year for a kid to receive an age-appropriate book every month.
She said her effort was to create a program limited to the ZIP code of 22407, which is where the program still stands. She reached out to her church, Tabernacle United Methodist, and received backing from both the church and parishioners. She also sought funding from civic groups, foundations and individual donors.
“We kicked off the program in 22407 in March of last year, got brochures and word out, and my grandchildren here were the first to be enrolled in the database,” she said.
DiDonato said she wants to eventually expand the program to all children in Spotsylvania. To that end, she’s been reaching out to any and all clubs, foundations and organizations that provide donations and grants, and estimates that based on recent census numbers it would take about $15,000 to fund the program for all eligible county youngsters for two years.
She’s also thinking bigger, and has had talks with local legislators and state sources about petitioning the commonwealth to provide money to make the program available to all children in Virginia.
She had to align the effort with a local entity that had 501©(3) status (her church, Tabernacle United Methodist), set up a banking account so people could donate, find half a dozen people to serve on a board and find volunteers to help manage a database and coordinate other details.
“I’ve had members of the United Methodist Women who’ve been staunch supporters and I have a couple of moms who’ve volunteered their time to help, as well,” she said, noting that members of her family have also pitched in.
She said there are 330 children in the 22407 ZIP code already in the program and getting free books each month, and another 70 are in the queue waiting to be added.
“It really exploded when we recently created the Spotsylvania County Imagination Library page on Facebook, and immediately had another 100 kids,” said DiDonato on Friday. “Now we really need to get more funding, and the Facebook page has ways for people to do that. I recently had to decline some people living in 22408, and I can’t continue to sign more people up in 22407 without getting more funding.”
The lifelong reader said she thinks the program is more important now than ever before, with library access limited by COVID-19 and the pandemic making it more difficult than ever to get books into the hands of children.
“These come right to your mailbox every month,” she said, “which is perfect for what we’re going through right now.”
DiDonato noted that families with children under 5 in the ZIP code 22407 can sign up by going to the program’s site—imaginationlibrary.com—and following directions to get started.
